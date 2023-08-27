Barry Canton Sells 37,650 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $65,511.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,014,604 shares in the company, valued at $22,645,410.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $77,935.50.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $89,607.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $78,688.50.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $68,146.50.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $64,005.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $73,417.50.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DNA stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter worth $43,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.05.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

