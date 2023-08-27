Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC) Short Interest Update

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the July 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Battery Future Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BFAC opened at $10.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. Battery Future Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Battery Future Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Battery Future Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Battery Future Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Battery Future Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $424,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Battery Future Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Battery Future Acquisition by 418.0% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 91,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 73,887 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Battery Future Acquisition

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to search on industries spearheading the shift from fossil fuels to electrification, including companies in the battery value chain.

