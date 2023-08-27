BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, an increase of 1,117.9% from the July 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BB Seguridade Participações Stock Down 0.3 %

BBSEY opened at $6.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.84. BB Seguridade Participações has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $7.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut BB Seguridade Participações from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th.

About BB Seguridade Participações

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property and vehicle, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

