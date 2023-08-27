Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.54.

BERY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

BERY stock opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.05%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $69,225.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,915 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 150.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

