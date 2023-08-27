BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,565.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Liberum Capital raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group stock opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.23. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.30.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

