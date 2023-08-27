Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) Shares Down 7.7%

Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. 1,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Biotech Acquisition Trading Down 7.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biotech Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Biotech Acquisition by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Biotech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000.

Biotech Acquisition Company Profile

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

