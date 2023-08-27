Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Block were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Block by 176.3% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 75,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 48,301 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Block by 16.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 525,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,083,000 after acquiring an additional 72,907 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 17.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,811,000 after acquiring an additional 68,189 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Block by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 636,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,667,000 after purchasing an additional 77,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Block from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. CLSA downgraded shares of Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Block from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.45.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $133,146.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,708 shares in the company, valued at $27,098,704.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $215,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $133,146.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,098,704.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,868 shares of company stock worth $2,526,029 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of -126.95 and a beta of 2.34.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

