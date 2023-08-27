Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) CEO Richard J. Stockton Purchases 43,980 Shares

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) CEO Richard J. Stockton acquired 43,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $110,829.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 189,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,081.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

BHR stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.29. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $5.81.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $186.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.87 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -37.04%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $43,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 71,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 13.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,686,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 319,560 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 177.6% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 78,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

