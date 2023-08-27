Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 228.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 11,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

BR opened at $183.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $184.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 54.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,285.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,285.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $12,845,794.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 120,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,398,009.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,116 shares of company stock valued at $31,018,976. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

