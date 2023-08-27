Brokerages Set Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Price Target at $24.57

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.57.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RNLSY. Societe Generale upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded Renault from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of RNLSY opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. Renault has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $9.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.99.

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operating vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.

