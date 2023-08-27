Bull Horn (OTCMKTS:BHSEU) Trading Up 35%

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHSEU – Get Free Report) was up 35% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $12.96. Approximately 5,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 2,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.
Bull Horn Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96.
About Bull Horn
Bull Horn Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brand sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.
