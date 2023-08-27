C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 249.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,371,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692,962 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $69,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 47,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $8,197,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.91.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $93.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $119.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.09%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

