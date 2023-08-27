Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives $66.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.67.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CZR

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 0.0 %

CZR opened at $51.85 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 2.91.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $865,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soros Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.