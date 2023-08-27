California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group cut California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on California Water Service Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWT opened at $51.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 0.43.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $194.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.50 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 4.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 90.44%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.