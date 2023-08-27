Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Campbell Soup worth $11,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,894.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,605 shares during the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $57.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.03.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

