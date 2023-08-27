Cary Baker Sells 1,485 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CFO Cary Baker sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $89,411.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, July 13th, Cary Baker sold 361 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $32,439.46.

On Monday, June 26th, Cary Baker sold 312 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $26,763.36.

On Friday, June 16th, Cary Baker sold 296 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $29,875.28.

On Friday, June 9th, Cary Baker sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $61.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.01 and a 52-week high of $144.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.47.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $85.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.43 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in Impinj by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,848,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,972,000 after purchasing an additional 111,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after buying an additional 153,039 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 16.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after buying an additional 168,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 2.6% in the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,108,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,406,000 after buying an additional 28,298 shares during the last quarter.

PI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on Impinj in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

