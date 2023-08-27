Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 10,113 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 102.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $9,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hershey by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hershey by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,202,000 after acquiring an additional 369,940 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Hershey by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,034,000 after acquiring an additional 327,965 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $217.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.57 and a 200 day moving average of $248.55. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.28. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $211.49 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.192 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus reduced their target price on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. BNP Paribas raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total value of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,990,470.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,010 shares of company stock worth $72,657,283 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

