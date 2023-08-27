Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 704 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106,552.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,563,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,660,000 after acquiring an additional 54,512,240 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,749,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,353,000 after purchasing an additional 434,666 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 700.1% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 386,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,522,000 after purchasing an additional 338,402 shares during the period. Reframe Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,351,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 176,691 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $76.13 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $80.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.60 and its 200-day moving average is $75.06.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.