Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,474 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $14,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 923.5% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.18. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

