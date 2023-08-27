Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,888 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $13,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 814.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 84,216 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after acquiring an additional 75,010 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,350 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 314,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $49,621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,793 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $196.20 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.95.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.41%.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares in the company, valued at $34,952,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares in the company, valued at $34,952,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock worth $7,249,057 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

