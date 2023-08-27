Cerity Partners LLC Buys 29,932 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 80.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,932 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $11,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 184,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,586,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LECO opened at $186.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.66 and its 200 day moving average is $178.77. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.01 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.12. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LECO has been the topic of several analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lincoln Electric

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Peter M. Pletcher sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.92, for a total transaction of $352,247.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at $845,584.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter M. Pletcher sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.92, for a total transaction of $352,247.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at $845,584.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,117 shares of company stock worth $21,218,936 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.