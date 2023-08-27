Cerity Partners LLC Buys 55,265 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1,367.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,306 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,265 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $12,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 83.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Workday from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.59.

Workday stock opened at $236.97 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $240.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.34 and a 200-day moving average of $205.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -493.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $69,869.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,520 shares in the company, valued at $31,116,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $69,869.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,520 shares in the company, valued at $31,116,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

