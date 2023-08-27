Cerity Partners LLC Buys New Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 53,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,053,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,466,244,000 after buying an additional 829,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,601,000 after buying an additional 19,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 569.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,732,000 after buying an additional 2,193,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

TRV opened at $161.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.57.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on TRV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

