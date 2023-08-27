Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,734 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $13,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at $397,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

American Express Stock Up 0.3 %

AXP stock opened at $158.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.