Cerity Partners LLC Has $10.52 Million Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $10,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,398,470,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $767,256.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,441,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,216,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $767,256.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,441,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,475 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:J opened at $134.60 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $137.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

