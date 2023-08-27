Cerity Partners LLC Has $11.24 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $11,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,547,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 128,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,225,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,414.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,360.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,360.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,528,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,486 shares of company stock worth $21,817,465 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.50.

KLA stock opened at $481.73 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $517.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $478.87 and its 200-day moving average is $427.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

