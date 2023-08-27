Cerity Partners LLC Has $12.61 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $12,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Dover by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Performance

DOV stock opened at $142.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.05. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOV. StockNews.com began coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dover

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.