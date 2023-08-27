Cerity Partners LLC Has $14.09 Million Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $14,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,636.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,272,000 after buying an additional 186,783 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,713.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,508,000 after buying an additional 590,716 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $886.57.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total transaction of $202,608.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,259,926.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $851.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $389.83 and a 52-week high of $892.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $826.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $756.65.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $398.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 28.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.