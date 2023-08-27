Cerity Partners LLC Has $14.90 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 572.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 311,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,196 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $14,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 473,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after acquiring an additional 56,795 shares during the period. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.20 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $50.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average of $47.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

