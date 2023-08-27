Cerity Partners LLC Has $161.82 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,163,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,275 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $161,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $54,391,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $147.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.08. The company has a market cap of $427.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

