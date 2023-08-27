Cerity Partners LLC Has $9.31 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,815 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $9,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Welltower Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 352.32, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day moving average of $77.21. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $86.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.92%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

