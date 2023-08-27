Cerity Partners LLC Has $9.66 Million Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,339 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $9,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.16. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

