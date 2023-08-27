Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,292 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $12,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares during the period. 31.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,056,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,056,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 196,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,864,720.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,613.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,993,980 shares of company stock valued at $70,069,087 over the last 90 days. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -484.33, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.96.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

