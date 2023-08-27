Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $10,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,485,575,000 after acquiring an additional 412,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,817,000 after acquiring an additional 540,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,911,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,704,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,542,000 after acquiring an additional 207,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,445,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,356,000 after acquiring an additional 346,941 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $107.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.03 and a 200 day moving average of $109.13. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $97.74 and a fifty-two week high of $138.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.33%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

