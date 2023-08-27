Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $10.35 Million Investment in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,345,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.33% of Vertex at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its position in Vertex by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,351,000 after buying an additional 24,481 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 196.2% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,261,000 after purchasing an additional 108,770 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vertex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,906,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,144,000 after purchasing an additional 24,132 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex in the first quarter worth $2,395,000. Institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Stock Performance

VERX stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Insider Transactions at Vertex

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $14,608,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,509,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,861,260.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $14,608,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,509,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,861,260.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David Destefano sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $2,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,881.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,713,971 shares of company stock valued at $32,150,292 over the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VERX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Vertex from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Vertex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

Vertex Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

