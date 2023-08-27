Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 12,014 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,139 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 429.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Ecolab from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.43.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $180.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $191.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.87 and its 200-day moving average is $171.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $629,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total value of $435,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,386.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $629,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,568 shares of company stock worth $5,008,604. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

