Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 2,684 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $12,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of ASML by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Societe Generale cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.18.

ASML Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $651.01 on Friday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $771.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $697.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $673.34. The company has a market cap of $256.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 21.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $1.6281 dividend. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.76%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

