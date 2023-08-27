Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 464 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $13,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $456,675.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,737.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $456,675.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,737.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,359 shares of company stock worth $1,491,215. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $115.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $117.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.06 and its 200-day moving average is $108.49.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

