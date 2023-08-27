Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 50,202 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,202 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $10,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 26,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 191,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 64,785 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,133,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,090,000 after purchasing an additional 150,925 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Fastenal by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,226,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,182,000 after purchasing an additional 91,402 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $57.16 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $59.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.07%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stephens downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

