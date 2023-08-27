Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 85,854 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,854 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $15,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 28,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

ISTB opened at $46.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.92. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $47.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1159 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

