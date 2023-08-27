Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $243,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $122.66 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $136.67. The stock has a market cap of $113.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.10 and a 200 day moving average of $123.06.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.65.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

