Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,911 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 254,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,124,000 after acquiring an additional 59,489 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,271,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,924 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,642,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915,348 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 33,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 28,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $76.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $95.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.41 and a 200-day moving average of $79.60.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.