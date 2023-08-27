Cerity Partners LLC Sells 46,692 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,692 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $9,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. CWM LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HALO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $426,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,624,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,700 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

