Cerity Partners LLC Sells 6,342 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,342 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.47% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $10,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,482.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,569,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,035,000 after acquiring an additional 95,472,622 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,762,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,074,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,753,000 after acquiring an additional 319,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,189,000 after acquiring an additional 122,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 210,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after acquiring an additional 116,858 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $53.81 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.17.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

