Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Position Cut by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 463,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,323 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $40,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 749.0% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 143,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,723,000 after buying an additional 126,960 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $124,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,939.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,467 shares of company stock valued at $12,037,074 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $93.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

