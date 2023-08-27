Citigroup Inc. Buys 20,378 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,378 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Franco-Nevada worth $26,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 13,486.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 146,537,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 145,458,494 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,146,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,248,249,000 after purchasing an additional 966,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $796,979,000 after purchasing an additional 192,144 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 3,186,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,028,000 after purchasing an additional 153,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,939,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,595,000 after purchasing an additional 382,969 shares in the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $138.47 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $109.70 and a 12-month high of $161.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.47 and its 200 day moving average is $144.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.88% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $329.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNV. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

