Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 296,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,572 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $24,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC opened at $81.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.09.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 60.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $314,928.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,581.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,006.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $314,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,581.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,530 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.