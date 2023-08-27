Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 15,291.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,007,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000,682 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $30,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,361 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,126,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,074,000 after acquiring an additional 558,849 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,368,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,094,000 after acquiring an additional 344,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,502,000. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

Shares of MT opened at $26.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.93. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $32.49.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.41 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

