Citigroup Inc. Has $25.84 Million Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,223 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $25,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 191.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after acquiring an additional 29,757 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NTR stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $102.73.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 29.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. HSBC dropped their price target on Nutrien from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Nutrien from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.84.

Nutrien Company Profile



Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

