Citigroup Inc. Has $26.21 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595,282 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $26,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $695,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $13,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $94.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $99.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.44.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

