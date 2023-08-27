Citigroup Inc. Has $26.21 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595,282 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $26,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $695,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $13,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $94.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $99.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.44.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.